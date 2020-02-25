IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP’s National Pancake Day is set for March 12. (Contributed)

Don’t feel like making breakfast this morning? No problem, IHOP restaurants have you covered.

For today only, the popular family restaurant is hosting National Pankake Day, offering guests a free short stack of their famous buttermilk pancakes, along with the opportunity to make a positive difference for kids receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital.

One hundred percent of donations made at IHOP restaurants in BC on IHOP National Pancake Day will directly support BC Children’s Hospital’s most urgent needs, including ground-breaking advances in research, critical equipment, and programs that help meet the unique needs of kids.

“Every dollar matters. When you take part in National Pancake Day, you’re helping experts at BC Children’s Hospital take steps forward in their work to conquer childhood diseases, deliver care meeting the specific needs of kids, and preventing illness and injuries,” said Maria Faccio, vice president & chief philanthropy officer at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are so grateful for the support of IHOP and our local community in helping to make this work possible.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to donate by buying balloon icons, including a $5 balloon that comes with a $5 coupon that can be used for the guest’s next visit.

Last year, IHOP restaurants in BC gave away almost 4,000 pancakes and raised over $55,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. This year, IHOP and BC Children’s is asking for help to reach their goal of raising $60,000 for BC’s kids.

Kelowna’s IHOP is located at 1950 Harvey Ave #200.

