Make-A-Wish: Rose, 4, has dream come true and visits the sea turtles with her twin

Rose and Nina watch Schoona the sea turtle at the Florida and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Centre. (Submitted/Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon)Rose and Nina watch Schoona the sea turtle at the Florida and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Centre. (Submitted/Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon)
Rose and Nina at the Florida and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Centre. (Submitted/Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon)Rose and Nina at the Florida and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Centre. (Submitted/Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon)

This month, Black Press Media has teamed up with Make-A-Wish and BraveFace to help grant wishes, one mask purchase at a time. Here’s one wish that was granted through the Make-A-Wish B.C. and Yukon chapter…

“I wish to go see the turtles” – August 2019

In the summer of 2019, four-year-old Rose had a longtime wish come true and she got to share it with her twin sister.

She and her twin sister Nina are alike in so many ways, save a small birthmark on Rose’s chin and Nina being a little bit taller. By their parent’s accounts, they’re both quite shy. Both kids love to dance, both love to ski and both love to ride bikes. They are “equally persistent and feisty,” as their mother, Ginny, suggests.

But there is one major difference between them: Rose has had to endure a battle with leukemia. Her sister, Nina, is her constant supporter and was by her side every day as Rose faced her critical illness.

“Rose caught a cough that Nina didn’t have,” said Ginny, noting that it was unusual for one twin to catch something that the other did not. “Rose started sleeping more, and she was pale.”

That was all the evidence Rose’s parents needed to go see a doctor and sadly, she was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 22 months old.

“It was terrifying,” said Ginny. Rose’s dad, Jeremy, said that Rose had to be airlifted from their hometown to Vancouver, where there was an initial 10-day stay in BC Children’s Hospital followed by a further six months of treatments.

“As a parent,” said Ginny, “You’re just coping, making sure the [kids] don’t get upset or alarmed by what’s happening through it all.”

Jeremy said the whole family is still dealing with the trauma of it all. Rose’s twin was also affected by the experience; with so much focus on Rose for so long, it was, at times hard on Nina, who her parents felt took on a lot of the stress for her sister.

“Nina is more sensitive than Rose,” according to Ginny and Jeremy said.

At the end of all the treatments and hospital stays, and time away from home, there came a period of recovery. Then finally, Rose was truly ready and able to have her wish granted by Make-A-Wish.

“Rose seems to light up around animals,” said Ginny. Jeremy says they’ve watched Finding Nemo dozens of times. “We all watch Blue Planet as a family,” Ginny also noted, adding that when they lived in Vancouver for treatments, the family made regular trips to the Vancouver Aquarium. Rose seemed particularly interested in the shark tank, where one of the aquarium’s most famous long-time residents also lives: a sea turtle named Schoona. Eventually, Rose made a wish to release baby sea turtles.

The family travelled to Florida and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Centre to make Rose’s wish come true. While they were there, it wasn’t only baby turtles that were hatched. Ginny and Jeremy watched their own daughters come out of their shells a bit, too.

“Where normally they are so shy, they sat right upfront during the education sessions at Gumbo Limbo,” explained Ginny. “They answered questions and were so engaged. It was special to see that.”

Rose got to take part in a public sea turtle release as well as a special, private release with her sister and parents on a warm Florida night. There, on the beach, the family watched as tiny sea turtles scooted their way across the sand. The experience brought a new life in the ocean for the turtles and granted a wish for Rose.

Jeremy and Ginny feel as though through the trip they’re able to close a chapter on the whole experience with cancer.

They say that a lot of Rose’s sentences start with “in Florida…” as she looks back on her wish experience of releasing baby sea turtles. It’s a happier moment for the family to remember than any time spent at the hospital.

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true. Click here to buy your masks today!

By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in British Columbia for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

BraveFaceMake-A-Wish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Make-A-Wish: Ben shares love of wonton soup with Alexandre Burrows

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying Revelstoke police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop on Highway 1 in June, 2019

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

The 21st annual Snowflake Ceremony is postponed due to the current restrictions on gatherings. The community usually gathers to hang snowflakes on a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in memory of loved ones. (Submitted)
Snowflake ceremony postponed

Revelstoke Hospice Society says to take care as grief is even more difficult right now

Pomalift on Mount Revelstoke ski area. The lift opened in January 1961, and was later moved to Mount Mackenzie. Photo by Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 8293)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 10

A look at local history as recorded in the newspaper

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The man is facing a number of potential charges, according to West Kelowna RCMP

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Coun. Kari Gares would like to see a limit to how long a politician can serve on an individual board, in order to eliminate the appearance of bias. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Council considers limiting tenure of board appointments for elected officials

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
Penticton students helping the homeless

KVR students put together 94 care bags and Queen’s Park Ks made hand-made pictures

Daisy the duck (Nadine Langford) poses with a customer while her dad Rick Parker gets change at one of the Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in November, raising funds to help feed the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Special Christmas dinner planned to boost weekly meals provided to those most in need

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Most Read