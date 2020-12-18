Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Today, Dec. 18, we’re asking you to put on a brave face in support of Make-A-Wish, and give hope to critically ill kids who put one on each day.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have joined forces to help make wishes come true for children facing life-threatening medical conditions. Join us in celebrating these heroes – big and small – during our virtual Grant A Wish Day.

Here’s how it works: By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in B.C. for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Purchase your trio mask set by clicking here.

Each year, the foundation receives hundreds of wish requests. Like many community organizations, Make-A-Wish is not immune to the ongoing pandemic, which has hindered fundraising opportunities in order to keep fellow Canadians safe.

The staff, volunteers and organizers that power the local Make-A-Wish have been working tirelessly to make dreams come true for dozens of children, including wishes such as:

  • A bedroom makeover
  • A gaming computer
  • A touchscreen laptop
  • A Surrey bike
  • Filming equipment
  • A kayak
  • An electric Bicycle
  • A Best Buy shopping spree
  • A Wacom drawing tablet
  • A playhouse
  • A hot tub
  • A travel Trailer

As the organization finalizes those wishes, there are still many children patiently waiting. Those wishes include trips to places such as Disney World, Dubai and Japan, as well as releasing sea turtles and attending teen tech camp at MIT.

For more details visit your local Black Press Media community news website, or braveface.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Make-A-Wish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Make-A-Wish: Hillary, 17, goes on dream shopping spree for horse gear

Just Posted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

First Street West in the 1950s, showing snowed-in parking meters. (Photo by George Stocks/Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1477)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 17

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Dec. 20, 1890 An interesting article in… Continue reading

Roughly 30 logging trucks and another 30 cars took part and drove through the city to honour Doug Dillman. (Submitted)
Legendary Revelstoke logger honoured with truck convoy

Doug Dillman was a logging truck driver for more than 30 years

Numbers of C0VID-19 reported cases continue to rise in the Shuswap and North Okanagan, according to this map provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the new cases generated from Dec. 6 to 12 in the Local Health Areas. (BCCDC image)
New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Eleven new cases reported in Salmon Arm health area from Dec. 6 to 12, 36 cases in Vernon area

Iconic Mt. Begbie. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s iconic Mt. Begbie protected for at least five years

Clovechok announced a moratorium on Crown Land applications has been approved

Revelstoke Review Editor Jocelyn Doll. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
What’s in the Revelstoke news Dec. 17

A snap shot of what’s in this week’s newspaper

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

Most Read