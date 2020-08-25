$1.2M roof coming soon to Okanagan pickleball courts

The Vernon Pickleball Association has reached more than $1 million in pledges toward a goal of $1.2 million in just three weeks for a roof for the courts at Marshall Fields in Okanagan Landing. (Doug Hoover photo)

A roof is coming to the Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field thanks to the hard work of its more than 500 members.

In only a matter of months, the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) raised more than $1 million of the $1.2 million required to ‘raise the roof’ on the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex (OWA).

In May, the VPA executive presented the vision for an enclosed year-round facility and by June 17, the association announced it raised $1,001,843 — only 22 days later.

“The financial support by members has been amazing with hundreds of members contributing in the form of donations, debentures and pre-paid playing fees,” the association said in a statement Monday, Aug. 24.

The VPA Building Committee has now placed its order and the roof is being manufactured.

The roof will be a steel truss and fabric covering with on-site assembly expected to begin at the end of September. The OWA Pickleball Complex will be closed for play at that time to make way for the work.

The newly covered and heated pickleball courts are slated to reopen for use by the end of the year.

City of Vernon councillors approved the project in its Aug. 17 meeting, and the associated lease addendum. The lease now lays out an operational framework for year-round pickleball by member and non-member players.

On top of the new addition, the VPA has committed to self-sufficient operation of the facility for the next 22 years representing cost savings for local government.

“With the number of area pickleball players growing rapidly, it is going to be a challenging but exciting task,” the association said.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is continuing to fundraise to meet the $1.2 million cost of the roof, which will soon be the envy of the Okanagan Pickleball community for year-round play.

A GoFundMe initiative to fund the purchase and installation of lights that will illuminate the 12 permanent courts and two additional set-up courts continues online. As of late August, $990 has been raised of the $50,000 goal.

