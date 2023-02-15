3 former Kelowna Falcons representing their countries at World Baseball Classic

Three former Kelowna Falcons will be pitching at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Kelowna Falcons)

On top of Trevor Brigden, a couple other former Kelowna Falcons are taking part at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Joining Brigden on Team Canada is Port Coquitlam’s Curtis Taylor. The 27-year old pitched for the Falcons in the 2015 season where he went 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and two saves in seven appearances.

After being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, Taylor has bounced around the Minor Leagues, including stops in the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals organizations. He’s currently with the Chicago Cubs organization and is one of nine British Columbians in Team Canada.

Joining Brigden and Taylor is pitcher Alex Webb, who is pitching for Great Britain, who also played for the Falcons in 2015. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 but hasn’t played since 2018 because of shoulder injuries.

The three players will face off against each other as both Canada and Great Britain are in Pool C along with the United States, Mexico, and Colombia. They will play the opening round out of Phoenix, Arizona.

The WBC runs from March 7-21. Canada opens the tournament on March 12 at 11 a.m. against Great Britain.

