(CSRD Image)

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is temporarily closing the sports fields it manages to protect them as the ground thaws.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Read More: VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

All fields and baseball diamonds are closed until further notice. The warm temperatures experienced in recent weeks have melted the snow, leaving the fields soft and susceptible to damage. Rain forecast for the coming days will only make the fields soggier.

“The water saturation causes playing surfaces to be extremely soft and easily damaged, resulting in expensive repairs and long term field closures,” a notice from the CSRD reads.

“The CSRD apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause and will endeavor to have fields re-opened for use as soon as possible.”

Read More: Westwold stars in thriller film

Read More: Career fair an open door to opportunity

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

Just Posted

Revelstoke bowl turner expanding to bigger markets

Corin Flood turns hundreds of bowls a year in his back yard shop

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The conference series is tied 2-2

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Clovechok sitting on Select Standing Committee of Finance and Government Services

Catching up with the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

Fog and pooling water on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for March 25

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Animals seized from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Turning an Okanagan hospital’s medical waste into art

Safe recycled waste materials are being used by local artists to create art

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

The Westbank Country Opry returns March 31

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Most Read