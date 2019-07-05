(Left) Apple Triathlon board chair Judy Bishop, triathlete Brock Hoel, Triathlon Canada CEO Kim Van Bruggen and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran thank the volunteers and sponsors as the Apple Triathlon gets ready to kick off July 6. Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News

Apple Triathlon ready to kick off

The triathlon returns July 6 after a two-year hiatus

Triathletes are finalizing their preparations as they will soon take over Kelowna streets and waters.

The Apple Triathlon will kick off this weekend and the city will welcome thousands of athletes as they compete in one of the biggest races in Canada. The race has taken two years off after a scheduling conflict in 2017 and 2018’s wildfire smoke.

“I wanted to say how thankful we are, on behalf of council, to have the Apple Triathlon back,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“Really excited about the new energy and passion, and we’re really excited to see this back. This is exactly why we need this race in our community, not only of the race itself, but the people we have out promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, to me goes far beyond just one weekend of racing.”

Basran was joined at a kick-off announcement Friday morning with organizers and athletes of the Apple. Triathlon Canada CEO Kim Van Bruggen, Kelowna Apple board chair Judy Bishop and competing triathlete Brock Hoel voiced their excitement of the Apple’s return thanked volunteers.

The race also serves as 2019 National Championships for Canadian racers. Hoel, an 18-year-old Kelowna resident, looks to take advantage of the home-track advantage.

“To compete for nationals in my hometown of Kelowna is a dream come true for me,” said Hoel

“The impact a race like this can have on the community is a big deal and it’s very humbling to me to now race here. I train and run on these roads all the time, and I never race for second place. I’ll do my best come Sunday.”

The Apple has been a staple in the triathlon scene since 1983.

Hoel, among other nationally ranked racers and triathletes from across North America, get the race started July 6 with the competition running through to July 7.

