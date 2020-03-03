Armstrong team slides away with biggest trophy at 68th annual bonspiel

The 68th annual Revelstoke Curling Club Bonspiel saw a team from Armstrong win the A Event.

The tournament was Feb. 28-March 1.

The B Event winners were the Lecompte Team from Revelstoke, skip Brian Lecompte, third Ken Brown, second Coleson Lecompte and lead Gary Lillies.

The C event winners were Revelstoke’s Munroe Team. Third Judd Popplewell, lead Lori Doherty, lead Kim Cottingham and skip Debbie Munroe.

The tournament saw 15 teams. Visiting teams travelled from Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Castlegar and Enderby.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling