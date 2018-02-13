Athletes score gold for Olympic-themed costumes at Team Scream

Under a bright bluebird sky, the athletes glided past the Revelstoke Nordic Club Day Lodge.

There were downhill skiers, and synchronized swimmers; skeleton sliders and figure skaters; Olympic press and Olympic medals. Even the Olympic torch made an appearance.

The nordic skiers were decked out in Olympic-themed costumes for the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club’s Team Scream, a fun relay and skiathlon.

For those doing the skiathlon, they began with one 3.75-kilometre lap in the classic technique before swapping their equipment out for skate poles and skis for lap two. In the relay, team members skied either the skate lap or the clasic lap.

And in true Olympic fashion, Rory Luxmoore, dressed as ‘IOC Media’ roamed the finish to conduct interviews with athletes.

It was the last race at home for a while for the competitive athletes. Some will be heading out for the BC Championships this weekend, while others will be racing at the BC Winter Games in two weeks.

The Revelstoke Nordic Club is also hosting the BC Midget Championships over the first weekend in March.

To see the full results from Team Scream, head to revelstokenordic.org.

