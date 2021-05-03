B.C. athlete runs through Revelstoke for childhood cancer

Rick Fall aims to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

Rick Fall checks the blisters on his feet. The 61 year old runs roughly 50 km per day on his 4,200 cross country journey to raise money for childhood cancers. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Rick Fall stops in downtown Revelstoke to get more band aids for his blistered feet after running 52 km the day prior — his longest stretch yet.

The 61 year old B.C. athlete is running across five provinces to raise money for childhood cancers.

The 4,200 km journey stretches from his former home in Duncan B.C. to his current residence in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Inspired by Terry Fox and people he has run with who have done their own fundraisers, Fall decided to do his own.

Fall’s wife, Collette, drives a support van behind him, advertising their cause. As of May 3, the couple have raised more than $28,000. Their goal is $300,000.

As a recently retired math teacher, Fall said he spends much of his time while running solving math problems. The passing scenery along Highway 1, especially the waterfalls, he said is unbelievable.

“I’m getting to see the country in slow motion,” he said.

Fall said he looks forward to the prairies, not because he doesn’t like mountains, but getting to the flatlands means he is closer to home and achieving his goal.

He left Vancouver Island in April and plans to arrive in Ontario by August.

To donate or follow along visit fallorick.com.

