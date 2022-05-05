B.C. Hockey League releases schedule for Fred Page Cup Finals

Penticton will battle the Nanaimo in Game No. 1 of the fourth-round hockey series on May 13

The Penticton swept the West Kelowna Warriors in the Interior Conference Finals, booking their ticket to the Fred Page Cup Finals in the process. (Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

The B.C. Hockey League’s top two teams will begin their battle for the Fred Page Cup on May 13 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Fred Harbinson’s Penticton Vees will play the undefeated Nanaimo Clippers in the playoffs’ fourth round.

The series’ first two games will be held in Penticton on May 13 and 14, with the finals shifting to Vancouver Island for games three and four on May 17 and 18.

The Penticton Vees have lost just once in the 2022 playoffs, on route to a Fred Page Cup Finals appearance. (Photo: Penticton Vees)

Tickets for the Fred Page Finals go on sale on Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

People can purchase their stubs at valleyfirsttix.com

Nanaimo has yet to lose a playoff game in 2022, on route to a Coastal Conference Championship and Fred Page Cup Finals appearance.

Penticton, meanwhile, has lost just once in three playoff series.

After losing its playoff opener to the Trail Smoke Eaters on March 31, a game Vees’ president Fred Harbison told the Western News “was difficult on everybody,” the Penticton Vees have won 12 in a row.

