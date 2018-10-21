Canadian Cam Levins reacts as he crosses the finish line of the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

Cam Levins has shattered the elusive Canadian marathon record.

The 29-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours nine minutes 25 seconds in the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon in his marathon debut. He was also crowned the national marathon champion as the first Canadian across the finish line.

Jerome Drayton set the previous record, one of the oldest on the books, of 2:10:09 in 1975.

“Reality is, with 3K left I knew I could do it and with half a kilometre left, I was certain it was going to happen,” said Levins. ”I was just enjoying the moment.”

Levins earned a bonus of $43,000 — $1,000 for every year the record stood — for breaking the mark.

Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the gold in 2:07:24, with Levins finishing fourth overall. Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet was 10th in 2:17.37 in the men’s race.

Kinsey Middleton of Guelph, Ont., won the Canadian women’s title in 2:32:09. She was seventh among all women.

Levins’ victory comes after a couple of injury-plagued seasons for the Olympian. Levins was Canada’s best distance runner on the track for several seasons, running both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the London Olympics, and capturing bronze in the 10,000 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

But he injured his ankle while crossing the finish line of the 1,500 metres at the 2015 Canadian championships. The injury required surgery and wiped out the better part of the next two seasons.

“It just makes it that much more sweet, entering the last 10 kilometres of this race I was thinking to myself that ‘I’m going to take back my career, I’m going to be back to the athlete I know I can be,’” said Levins.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke Grizzlies win 11th straight game

Just Posted

A lifetime in education

Revelstoke’s Jeff Nicholson is retiring after 28 years

Revelstoke Grizzlies win 11th straight game

The Forum was packed on Saturday night

Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

The REV band to rock Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Halloween fundraiser

The event is taking place Oct. 27

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Revelstoke Cribs: Eagle Pass Lodge

Explore the eclectic houses, lodges and other spaces in and around Revelstoke… Continue reading

Fraser Valley man dead after head on crash in Lake Country

Accident occurred at about 7:35 a.m.

Crash near Chase reduces Trans Canada to single lane alternating

Few details available at this time

B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change

Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse

One of Taiwan’s fastest trains derails, killing at least 18

The train was carrying more than 360 people

Scheer marks one-year countdown to federal election with campaign-style speech

Conservative Leader insists that it will be Justin Trudeau who ‘makes it personal’

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

Mail will still be delivered but it will be delayed

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

Most Read