Despite a final preliminary round loss, Vernon’s Jim Cotter is advancing to the championship pool at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Brandon. (Tracey Roberts - photo)

B.C. rink advances to Brier championship pool

Vernon’s Jim Cotter loses final round-robin game, 10-9, to Ontario; advances along with seven others

Vernon’s Jim Cotter is moving on to the championship pool at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Brandon, despite a final preliminary game loss.

Cotter and rink of third Steve Laycock, second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky dropped a 10-9 decision to Ontario’s Scott McDonald of Kingston. Both teams finished the round-robin at 4-3. Cotter ended up with the fourth and final spot to advance out of Pool B when Nova Scotia’s Stuart Thompson lost 7-5 to Alberta’s Kevin Koe, who finished atop the group at 7-0.

Thompson finished at 3-4.

RELATED: Vernon rink in position to advance at Brier

Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink from Newfoundland and Labrador ended up 6-1 following an 11-2 pasting of winless Nunavut.

Koe, Gushue, McDonald and Cotter advance to the championship round, starting at 12 p.m. Pacific Thursday, in a two-day, four-game round robin against the top four teams from Pool A: Northern Ontario (Brad Jacobs, 7-0); Wild Card (Brendan Bottcher, Edmonton, 6-1); Manitoba (Mike McEwen, 4-3) and Saskatchewan (Kirk Muyres, 4-3).

Each team carries over their preliminary round record. Top four teams at the end of Friday advance to the page playoffs starting Saturday.

Cotter will play Jacobs at noon Thursday and Bottcher at 5 p.m. Pacific, then take on McEwen and Muyres Friday.

Cotter and Ontario traded deuces to begin the contest, but the Kingston rink scored four in the third to take a 6-2 lead. The B.C. champs didn’t give up, and picking up three in the sixth end cut the Ontario lead to 7-6. Cotter tied the game in the seventh with a steal of one.

McDonald only scored one with the hammer in the eighth, and Cotter would count a deuce in nine to take a 9-8 lead coming home without last rock. McDonald scored a pair for the victory.

Previous story
Revelstoke hockey players headed to provincials on Salmon Arm team
Next story
Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Just Posted

AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage

Founder of Me Too movement speaks in Kelowna

Tarana Burke says the movement has the ability to shift society’s perception of sexual violence

Revelstoke hockey players headed to provincials on Salmon Arm team

They will face the best in the league in Cranbrook March 17

Revelstoke on the podium at Canada Winter Games

Elizabeth Elliott skiied on B.C.’s winning relay team

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Revelstoke team wants you to quit smoking

Several organizations in town involved in promoting quitnow.ca

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Paintings intended to help inspire, connect students with nature

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

Most Read