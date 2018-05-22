Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society has decided to step down from his positions this coming fall (with files from Black Press Media)

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

After 26 years with the BC Games Society, 19 of which as president and CEO, Kelly Mann has decided to call it quits.

“I have had a great career working in sport in B.C. and it’s time to do something different,” said Mann in news release last week.

“As a lead organization for sport in British Columbia, my board and staff and I have had the opportunity to set the BC Winter and BC Summer Games apart from organizations across Canada due to our influence on policy, and leadership in areas related to athlete and sport development, community investment, and volunteer leadership. It is that lasting impact I am most proud of.”

READ MORE: B.C. Games athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

READ MORE: Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes at Sun Peaks

Mann was directly involved in 85 provincial Games with each one including several thousand participants and volunteers.

He was the assistant chef de mission for Team BC at the 1999 Canada Winter Games, and assisted at the Canadian Winter and Summer Games, Western Canada Summer Games, and the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 and in Vancouver in 2010.

“We shall miss Kelly’s vision and leadership, but understand renewal in this position can create new opportunities and partnerships,” said BC Games Society board chair Jamey Paterson of Langley. “He has raised the profile of the BC Winter and BC Summer Games as a significant opportunity for communities and provincial sport organizations.”

He was also co-founder of KidSport Greater Victoria in 2000 where he helped kids take part in sport through registration grants.

Mann has received the Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, and the BC Community Achievement Award.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM
Next story
Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read