BCHL honours former Vernon standout

The B.C. Hockey League has re-named its Top Defenceman Award after former Vernon Lakers stalwart blueliner Campbell Blair. He also played in the league with the Shuswap Totems and Summerland Buckaroos. (BCHL photo)

Former Vernon Lakers standout defenceman Campbell Blair is being recognized by the B.C. Hockey League.

The league has changed the name of its Top Defenceman Award to the Campbell Blair Trophy.

Blair played for the Lakers, Shuswap Totems and Summerland Buckaroos from 1983-87. He holds several BCHL records including most goals by a defenceman in a single season (38) and most points by a blueliner in a single season (109), both of which he accomplished with Vernon in 1986-87.

He also holds career records for assists by a defenceman with 169 and points by a defenceman with 247.

In 1987, he won the award which is now named after him.

“I had a picture of Bobby Orr in my room and he was somebody I always gravitated towards,” said Blair. “To be recognized as a top player in the league is special. It means a lot to me.”

After his time in the BCHL, Blair played four years at the University of Maine, then headed to England to play professionally and finished his career with the Johnstown Chiefs of the ECHL.

He started a coaching career back at the University of Maine as an assistant and eventually returned to the BCHL where he was head coach of the Victoria Salsa for five years from 1996-2001, capping things off with a Fred Page Cup championship in his final season.

He returned to coach at Maine after the 2001 campaign and also coached at the University of Alaska-Anchorage before retiring from coaching in 2013.

