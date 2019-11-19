Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) defend the net against a shot by Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

DALLAS — Jamie Benn scored twice, Ben Bishop made 32 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Stars have a nine-game point streak (8-0-1) and are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games.

Benn has three goals in the last two games after scoring only once in his first 20 games. He also assisted on Justin Dowling’s third goal in four games.

Corey Perry and defencemen Taylor Fedun and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas.

Bo Horvat scored in the second period on Bishop. Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

The Stars killed all five penalties against them.

Dallas appeared to have a goal 1:26 into the game when Tyler Seguin sent a pass from the top of the right faceoff circle to the left of the goal for Dowling, who tipped the puck in off Markstrom. Vancouver’s video challenge showed the play had been offside, and the goal was disallowed.

Benn scored for real at 7:53 of the first period, skating into the slot and sliding a backhand between Markstrom’s legs.

The Canucks came close to scoring on the power play at 17:10 of the first, but Tanner Pearson’s backhand across the crease went off a defender and settled on top of the net.

In the final seconds of the first, Markstrom stopped a shot by Denis Gurianov, who had skated alone into the Vancouver end.

Benn scored his second goal on the power play at 9:59 of the second period. Perry’s shot went off Markstrom’s left pad to Benn at the right of the goal for a wrist shot over the goalie’s left shoulder.

Horvat pulled the Canucks within 2-1 on a breakaway with a wrist shot into the left side of the net at 11:24.

Fedun started the play for the third Dallas goal by gaining the puck in the Stars’ end and finished it by putting in his own rebound from the right of the net for his first goal this season.

Heiskanen, Dowling and Perry scored in the first 8:29 of the third period to put the game away.

READ MORE: MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

NOTES: The Stars’ six goals tied both their season high and the Canucks’ most goals against this season. … Vancouver came in with a three-game winning streak at Dallas by a combined score of 13-3. The Stars’ previous home win over the Canucks had been 2-1 on Nov. 25, 2016. … Missing at least their fourth game in a row because of lower-body injuries were Stars team leader in goals Roope Hintz (six games), D John Klingberg (five) and F Mattias Janmark (four). … In Dallas RW Nick Caamano’s 12th NHL game, he picked up his first assist on Fedun’s goal. … The Canucks entered tied with Edmonton for the league lead with 21 power-play goals.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play Thursday at Nashville in the second of a six-game trip.

Stars: Host Winnipeg on Thursday in the second of four games in a row at home.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

