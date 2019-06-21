Big West Wrestling Champ Chucky Lee Ray will be a favourite at the upcoming Big West Wrestling Shows at Westside Daze on July 13. Photo: Westside Daze

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Westside Daze has added a “strong” attraction to this year’s fair.

Locally-sourced “Okanagan Strong” wrestlers from Big West Wrestling will provide two shows during their first-ever appearance at the festival on July 13.

Marty Solotki said that adding shows to Westside Daze will help grow the sport in the Okanagan.

“It’s a fun little fair,” Solotki said, “and we’re getting the word out there about local wrestling.

“We’re hoping that West Kelowna can be a regular town on the playing circuit overall.”

READ MORE: Fast music can lead to a better workout: UBC Okanagan researcher

READ MORE: Okanagan FC suffer draw despite massive offensive output

Solotki said they had a stroke of good luck by getting accepted into this year’s Westside Daze line-up of attractions. The owner of Big West Wrestling has been involved in the local wrestling scene since 2008.

With popular turn-outs at Rutland’s May Days and other spots throughout the Okanagan, Solotki has been part of the hard-working local scene looking to grow wrestling from a three to four event per year event, to a three to four event per month event.

“At a fair where people are walking around and having fun, we can put eyes on our product and grow the sport,” said Solotki.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The two shows will feature an eight-person tournament for the Okanagan Cup, and a shot for the winner to go on to be the number-one-contender for the Big West Championship show in September.

Solotki said the first-ever Big West show at the fair will be a good one.

“We’re looking forward to Westside Daze and giving the fans there a treat.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL Draft 2019: First-round mock selections
Next story
Top NHL draft prospects Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko know they’ll always be linked

Just Posted

Sunshine is back in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 16

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

International bike race comes to Revelstoke

More than 250 riders took part last weekend

Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development permit for a second hotel… Continue reading

Liam’s lowdown: Where is Revelstoke heading?

There is almost every kind of drive-through. From banking and booze to… Continue reading

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

Most Read