Barrels & Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to Big White Jan 20 to 27, 2020. Photo: Big White

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Big White Ski Resort has been tagged to host the first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013.

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to the Okanagan January 2020. In its inaugural Okanagan debut, the world cup will feature both individual events as well as team events.

“Way back when, we were one of the first resorts in Canada to embrace snowboarding. We built TELUS Park and we welcomed the snowboard fraternity to one of the only dedicated super pipes and dedicated snowboardcross courses in Canada,” said Big White’s Michael J. Ballingall.

“Now we will roll out the red carpet and welcome the world as we proudly host a World Cup Snowboardcross next year.”

READ MORE: Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

READ MORE: Kelowna bike share services up in the air

Tess Critchlow, current national champion and top Canadian finisher at the 2018 Olympics, grew up riding at Big White.

“It will mean a lot to compete in our home country again, and even more at my home mountain. I think it will be a super exciting atmosphere up at Big White during the races,” said Critchlow.

“Big White and B.C. in general is such a beautiful place and has so much to offer. It’s easy to fall in love with the breathtaking views, vibrant food scene and friendly culture. I think competitors and viewers alike will really enjoy being here for the event.”

READ MORE:Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

The event is a part of the Canada Snowboard World Cup Snowboard Tour, which will be the only nation worldwide to host a world cup in all Olympic andParalympic disciplines in 2020.

The world cup runs at Big White Jan. 20 to 27, 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CFL players give bargaining unit strong strike mandate with resumption of talks

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

High 13 degrees

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Trauma and recovery cracked ‘Wide Open’ in new memoir by B.C. author

B.C. author D.M. Ditson writes about assault and the journey to recovery

Cache Creek man accused of murder out on bail in Kelowna supportive housing

Corey Harkness is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting in Cache Creek

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Okanagan man who wrestled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

Most Read