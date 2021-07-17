Birdies all around as golf memberships soar in Revelstoke

2021 is shaping out to be a good year for the Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke’s city-owned golf club is experiencing one of their most successful years to date.

“Golf is one of the activities people have been able to do all through COVID,” said Dean Jackson, the general manager and head golf pro at the Revelstoke Golf Club.

The club, which has been operating since 1924, is experiencing an increase in memberships. This season, they have sold 316 memberships, which is more than a 100 per cent increase from 2019, where only 141 were sold.

“I think there’s been a different demographic move into town,” said Jackson. “It could be COVID related as well. People are able to work remotely, so we are getting a different person moving to town. The golf course is so great, people are enjoying that and it’s a very friendly atmosphere so people love to be out here.”

Overall rounds of golf are also up in each category — member, guest and junior rounds.

“I think we are at around 14 or 1,500 rounds a year to date, and on a typical year, we will probably do around 1,800 so we will surpass that in the next couple of months for sure,” said Jackson.

Revelstoke is set to become a golfer’s destination, with a new course being built by Cabot near Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Contrary to the belief of some, the club says that the new course is not a threat to them.

“It’s a fair assumption to make people look at competition and think one is gonna bury the other,” said Jackson. “The majority of the people just need to be educated and told how the golfer mentality works.”

The city welcomes the course and believes that it can only help the Revelstoke Golf Club.

“It’s going to bring more golfers to the area and golfers want variety. It’s a very high-end clientele that they will be attracting, and those folks will want to play more than one round while there here,” said Jackson.

“They will definitely play both, they’re not going to come here and not play a course that is available.”

The city-owned club emphasizes that everybody is welcome. Free memberships are offered to youth living in the community, aged 18 and under. All juniors — even those from out of town — play for free with a paying adult. For more information, visit golfrevelstoke.com.

