Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

Vancouver Whitecaps President Bob Lenarduzzi responds to questions during a news conference after the MLS soccer team was eliminated from the playoffs, in Vancouver on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Longtime Vancouver Whitecaps president Bob Lenarduzzi is out of his current role after the club announced it will begin a search for a sporting director.

The Major League Soccer team, which sits last in the Western Conference standings, says Lenarduzzi will stay on as a club liaison.

The team is starting a global search for a sporting director to lead the technical direction of the club and will report to ownership, thereby eliminating the role of president.

Fans began calling for Lenarduzzi to be dismissed this season as the rebuilt team failed to produce results on the field, tying a club record five-game losing streak in July. Vancouver sits last in the West with a record of 5-12-9.

Earlier this year, he also came under fire for how the club navigated an alleged decade-old abuse scandal with a Whitecaps women’s team.

Doctored images of Lenarduzzi wearing a clown nose and plastered with the hashtag #BobbyOut were spotted around B.C. Place during some games this season.

Lenarduzzi, 64, has spent more than four decades with the ‘Caps, starting as a player in 1974, then serving as the team’s coach, director of soccer operations and general manager before being appointed president in 2007.

The Vancouver native is a fixture in Canada’s soccer community, having made 47 appearances with the national squad, including stops at the 1984 Olympics and 1986 World Cup. He also coached the team between 1992 and 1997.

Lenarduzzi had already been installed as the Whitecaps’ president when Vancouver was awarded the second Canadian MLS franchise in 2009.

He said at the time that he believed the team would bring unprecedented soccer glory to the city.

“I thought I had seen the best soccer here in the late 70s and early 1980s,” said Lenarduzzi, who was part of the Whitecaps team that won the North American Soccer League championship in 1979. ”I honestly didn’t think that there would be an opportunity to recapture what we had back then.

“But it is my firm belief now, that when I see what is taking place with MLS, the best is definitely yet to come.”

While the ‘Caps have seen some success since entering the league in 2011, the club did not qualify for the playoffs in five of nine seasons of MLS play. The team has never made it past the conference semifinals, last reaching the milestone in 2017 when the Seattle Sounders ousted them from contention.

The squad has also struggled in national competition, winning the Canadian Championship just once since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Fans seemed to tire of the club’s lack of success and its response to allegations that a former coach of the women’s team had bullied, harassed and abused players more than a decade earlier.

RELATED: Whitecaps supporters continue to protest abuse, harassment allegations

The team’s co-owner, Jeff Mallett, finally spoke about the controversy and offered victims an apology at the beginning of May, more than two months after the allegations surfaced.

Frustration among fans was apparent at home games, with attendance dwindling to a season-low of 16,138 on May 15. Some in the stands watched the games with paper bags over their heads.

The Whitecaps host D.C. United on Saturday night.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

