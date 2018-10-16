Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler, top right, tumbles over Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) beside goaltender Anders Nilsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2

Vancouver wins without star rookie Pettersson

PITTSBURGH — Brock Boeser fired a wrist shot by Casey DeSmith’s stick and into the net 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Penguins tied it late in regulation when Carl Hagelin took a perfect pass from Phil Kessel and slipped it past Anders Nilsson with 3:14 to go.

Vancouver, however, responded in the extra period.

Boeser took the puck and drifted through centre ice as the Canucks worked through a line change behind him. Rather than drop it off to a teammate, he let one go just inside the right circle for his second goal of the season.

Ben Hutton and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Canucks. Nilsson finished with 26 saves as Vancouver won its third straight. The Canucks played without 19-year-old rookie Elias Pettersson, who was diagnosed with a concussion after getting slammed to the ice in a game against Florida on Saturday.

Hagelin’s goal was his first of the season for Pittsburgh. Guentzel continued his torrid start by picking up his fourth for the Penguins. DeSmith finished with 23 saves while making his third straight start in place of Matt Murray. Murray, Pittsburgh’s top goaltender, sustained a concussion last week and though he has been cleared to return served as DeSmith’s backup.

Guentzel scored on Pittsburgh’s first shot, taking the puck away from Vancouver’s Tim Schaller and starting a two-on-one with Sidney Crosby the other way. Rather than pass it to his teammate, Guentzel instead fired a wrister from the right circle that found its way between Nilsson’s right arm and his body to give the Penguins the lead 6:34 into the game.

Hutton responded just over two minutes later, taking advantage of a scramble in front of the Pittsburgh net to swoop in from the blue line and fire a shot by the sprawled DeSmith to pick up his first goal since March 16, 2017.

Sutter, who played for the Penguins from 2013-15 before signing with the Canucks, pushed Vancouver ahead with just 1:04 left in the first period, though Schaller did most of the hard work. Schaller worked behind the Pittsburgh net and then slipped the puck across the goal mouth. Sutter pounced and fired from a sharp angle just above the goal line.

The goal appeared like it would be enough until late. Nilsson tamped down what little pressure the Penguins produced. It took an exquisite play from Kessel for Pittsburgh to draw even. Kessel, one of the best snipers in the NHL, raced down the right side but instead of shooting the puck instead opted to slip it across the ice to Hagelin, who redirected it into the net to help the Penguins salvage a point.

RELATED: Canucks rookie Pettersson in concussion protocol

NOTES: The Canucks did not go on the power play. The Penguins were 0 for 1 with the man advantage. … Vancouver has won its last three meetings with Pittsburgh. … The rematch is next week in Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Finish up their massive six-game road swing on Thursday in Winnipeg.

Penguins: Begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in Toronto.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Carl Hagelin (62) chases after the puck as Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

