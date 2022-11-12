The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history (Photo - Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)/Facebook)

The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history (Photo - Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)/Facebook)

BREAKING: The Okanagan Sun are national champions

The Sun won the Canadian Cup by beating the Regina Thunder 21-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12

No matter the weather, the sun will always shine as the Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup championships for the third time in franchise history.

They finished a perfect 14-0 season by beating the Regina Thunder 21-19 at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Okanagan found themselves down in the game, something that didn’t happen often this season. In the second quarter, they were down 15-0 but scored a last-second touchdown before halftime, making it 15-7.

After a safety made it 17-7 for Regina, the Sun stormed back with two touchdowns by Jevon Garwood and Mike O’Shea to take a 21-17 lead.

The team’s defence was able to shut down the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, the Thunder forced the Sun to concede a safety, making it 21-19.

In the final minute, the Sun were about to put the game away, forcing the Thunder to turn the ball over on downs.

It’s the first time the Sun are national champions since 2000.

READ MORE: Road Warriors: Kelowna teams hitting the road this weekend

READ MORE: Bryan Adams: Still rockin’ after all these years

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCanadaFootballKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
The Revelstoke Grizzlies pick up another win at home against the Kelowna Chiefs
Next story
Okanagan skier becomes first Western Canadian in 7 years to make slopestyle team

Just Posted

The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history (Photo - Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)/Facebook)
BREAKING: The Okanagan Sun are national champions

A high scoring game for the Grizzlies on Friday night (Nov. 11). (Ryan Parent)
The Revelstoke Grizzlies pick up another win at home against the Kelowna Chiefs

The members of the parade prepare to head towards the cenotaph. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
A crowd gathered at the cenotaph for Revelstoke’s Remembrance Day ceremony led by the Legion

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on Remembrance Day. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: ‘Grateful, strong, and free’