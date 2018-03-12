Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Brian McKeever has become the most decorated winter Paralympian in Canadian history.

The 38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang, for his 11th Paralympic gold medal and 14th overall.

McKeever passed alpine skier Lana Spreeman, who’d won 13 Paralympic medals.

McKeever, who carried Canada’s flag into Friday’s opening ceremonies, crossed in a time of 46 minutes 2.4 seconds with guides Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy. The duo took turns guiding McKeever after each loop, a two-guide tactic the Canadian first implemented four years ago in Sochi.

Yury Holub was second in 47:07.5, while Thomas Clarion of France took the bronze in 47:24.4.

McKeever’s 11 gold medals surpassed wheelchair racers Chantal Petitclerc and swimmers Michael Edgson and Timothy McIsaac.

McKeever suffers from Stargardt’s disease, an inherited condition of macular degeneration that also claimed his father’s vision. He started to lose his eyesight at the age of 19. The disease has robbed him of his central vision, but he still has 100-per-cent peripheral vision – he likes to tell people he can see the donut, but not the Timbit.

The skier should add to his medal total in Pyeongchang, as the 20K was just the first of several events.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alana Brittin skis to first victory at nationals
Next story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

Just Posted

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

Alana Brittin skis to first victory at nationals

Revelstoke Junior Girls all boast top 8 finishes on Day 2

Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is accused of assaulting, stabbing a 50-year-old man in Edmonton.

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Spring is in the air

Fog patches to burn off with the sun and a high of 8C Monday

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Son ordered to pay over $127k to 88-year-old mother in Penticton

Alleged sibling conspiracy, assaults and tens of thousands charged to mother’s account, court heard

Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is accused of assaulting, stabbing a 50-year-old man in Edmonton.

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Most Read