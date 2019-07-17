Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Summerland Ladies Club

On July 9, 2019, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played the second half of the two-day low net Eclectic. The better of scores on each hole played on July 2 and July 9 were combined.

First flight: First Helen Pybus, 67; second Carol Mulligan, 68; third Vijai Vaagen, 70; fourth (tie) Frances Colussi and Carol Rosenthall, 71.

Second flight: First Lynne Karaim, 63; second Ellen Clay, 65; third Kathy Larkin, 68; fourth Jean Walker, 74.

Summerland Senior Men

On July 11, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Ken Bridgeman was the overall low net winner from the second flight with a 10 under 62. Jim Haddrell and Terry Steinke won the the first and third flights respectively. Four players shared the deuce pot, Jeff Clarke, Herb Williams, Terry Steinke and Bob Fortune.

First flight: First low net Jim Haddrell, 67; second low net Martin Nisbet, 69 cb; third low net Alf Vaagen, 69; fourth low net Bob Fortune, 71.

Second flight: First low net Ken Bridgeman, 62; second low net Sandy McDowell, 67; third low net Jerry McKenna, 69; fourth low net Andy Webster, 70 cb.

Third flight: First low net Terry Steinke, 69 cb; second low net Jerry Sauve, 69; third low net Frank Davie, 70 cb; fourth low net Doug Marchesi, 70.

