Bull riders return to Kelowna

Professional Bull Riders Canada returns to the Okanagan July 20

After a four-year hiatus, the thrill of eight seconds is returning to Kelowna.

Professional Bull Riders Canada (PBRC) brings its elite Cup Series to Prospera Place on July 20 for the PBR Okanagan Challenge. The elite Cup Series actually debuted in Kelowna in 2018.

Riders are halfway through the season and travel to Kelowna in a pursuit to be crowned the 2022 PBRC champion and earn the accompanying $50,000 bonus. The tour started June 11 in Red Deer, Alberta, and will travel across that province, as well as Manitoba, and Saskatchewan before arriving in Kelowna.

Blake Smith, of Abbey, Saskatchewan, leads the nationwide standings. Aaron Roy, of Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan, currently ranked fifth, is seeking an unprecedented fourth national title. Number eight-ranked, and reigning PBRC champion Cody Coverchuk, of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan is trying to become the first back-to-back PBRC title holder.

Tickets for the Kelowna event are available on the PBRC website.

