(Gregory Kolz/Team Canada)

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Canada is wrapping up Day 3 of the Olympics atop the podium as the figure skating team event guarantees Canada its fifth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Games.

Although ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have yet to skate, Daleman’s performance guaranteed Canada the top spot.

More to come.

Previous story
Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Just Posted

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Internal review of the province’s response to floods is complete

Vernon engineer assesses decisions in lead-up to 2017 floods

High avalanche risk prompts special warning

Special Public Avalanche Warning in effect until the end of the day Monday, Feb. 12

Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Sheep honoured at 119th IPE

Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition gearing up for its 119th year with the theme Sheep Thrills

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

Most Read