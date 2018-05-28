Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

Some of Canada’s best basketball players are coming to British Columbia this summer when the Men’s national team plays a doubleheader again China in the Pacific Rim Basketball Classic next month.

It’s been eight years since B.C. hosted an international competition that included the senior men’s basketball team, and fans will get two opportunities to see some of the country’s biggest and brightest stars play in Vancouver on June 22 and Victoria on June 24.

“Some of the fondest memories of my basketball career are from all the years I spent playing and coaching in British Columbia,” said Jay Triano, coach of the Senior Men’s National Team.

“Vancouver and Victoria have some of the most passionate basketball fans in the country and we’re excited to bring our team back to the West coast.”

Triano played at Simon Fraser University from 1977-1981, before coaching at his alma mater from 1988-1995. He has spent much of the past 16 years coaching in the NBA with Toronto, Portland and Phoenix.

The two-game event will help the Canadian national team prepare to qualify for the upcoming FIBA basketball world cup, where the 2019 edition will see the top seven teams automatically qualify directly to the next Olympic Games.

Canada Basketball also announced the list of 18 players that will form the roster for the qualifying games. The list includes NBA players like Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat and Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, plus players from Europe and the NBA G League.

The most notable player not on the list is Andrew Wiggins, who was picked first overall in the 2014 NBA draft and went on to win rookie of the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tickets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. Victoria tickets at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will also go on sale at the same time, and all tickets start as low as $20.

– With files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

Just Posted

Revelstoke Railway Museum accesibility project on track for end-of-season opening

Construction has begun on the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s accessibility project, which looks… Continue reading

Revelstoke adaptive bike trail creates accessible riding for all

The ribbon was cut for the new ‘Miller Time’ adaptive bike trail… Continue reading

First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Both accused are also charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Catching up with Revelstoke’s MP Wayne Stetski

MP Wayne Stetski set up his pop-up office at the Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: A shallower Deadpool

We say, “It is more of the same for Deadpool 2.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

10-month sentence for fatal hit and run that killed B.C. teen

Gourlay, 42, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice in connection with the Nov. 6, 2016, death of 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey on Pacific Way in Aberdeen.

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read