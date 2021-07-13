FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo’s Olympic Games

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Canada is sending its largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.

There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.

Tokyo’s Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

Spider webs were thought to have antibiotic and healing properties in ancient times. (Claudia Wollesen/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient Greek and Roman doctors used spider webs as bandages

Angus Graeme, president of Selkirk College, stopped in Nakusp on July 9 during his six-day ride through the region to raise money for Indigenous student supports and an alumna-led humanitarian effort in Cameroon. (Tracey McKay - Arrow Lakes News)
Selkirk College president cycles 500 km for a good cause

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

Dan Rohn started as an intern with Dynamic Avalanche in 2019, his position was partially funded by the Columbia Basin Trust’s Career Internship Program. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)
Intern gets solid footing at Dynamic Avalanche