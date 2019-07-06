Team Canada lost to Puerto Rico on Saturday, July 6, 2019 during the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. The team will now play Serbia on Sunday. (Canada Basketball/Facebook)

Canada to play for seventh at U19 World Cup after loss to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico led 30-19 after the first quarter before Canada pulled even 47-47 to start the second half

Canada will play for seventh place at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup after a 98-81 loss to Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Karim Mane had 14 points, while Thomas Kennedy contributed 11 points and five rebounds for the Canadians, who came into the tournament as the defending World Cup champions.

Charles Bediako and Damion Squire each had 10 points in the loss. Andre Jael Curbelo Rodriguez scored a game-high 24 points for Puerto Rico.

Canada was relegated to the losing side of the draw after an 85-80 loss to France in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Puerto Rico led 30-19 after the first quarter before Canada pulled even 47-47 to start the second half. Puerto Rico took a 73-66 advantage into the fourth, then outscored the Canadians 25-15 down the stretch.

At the 2017 World Cup in Cairo, Roy Rana coached Canada to gold — the country’s first basketball title in an international FIBA tournament — and RJ Barrett was named the tournament MVP.

Canada will tip off against Serbia in the 7th-8th classification game on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers
Next story
Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Just Posted

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Last year’s team will receive their rings to kick off the new season

Minister for Seniors drops into the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

Visit is part of Filomena Tassi’s tour of Canada to hear concerns facing seniors

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

Most Read