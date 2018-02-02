Canada’s short track speedskating team for the 2018 Winter Olympics is introduced Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in Montreal. Front row left to right: Kasandra Bradette, Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin, Valerie Maltais, Jamie Macdonald. Back row left to right: Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Pascal Dion, Francois Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Canada will send 225 athletes and 87 coaches to the Pyeongchang Olympics, its largest-ever delegation for a Winter Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women.

The oldest competitor is Calgary curler Cheryl Bernard, who is 51. Calgary-based bobsledder Lascelles Brown, 43, is the oldest male athlete.

Snowboarding has the two youngest athletes in 16-year-olds Eliot Grondin of Ste-Marie, Que., and Elizabeth Hosking of Longueuil, Que.

Snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson, 42, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is making his sixth Winter Games appearance, a Canadian record.

READ MORE: Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Co. unveils kit for Pyeongchang Olympics

There are five sets of siblings, including Chloe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, both medallists in freestyle skiing four years ago in Sochi, Russia. Their older sister Maxime did not make the team this year.

Ontario has the largest contingent of athletes with 68, followed by Alberta (54) and Quebec (50).

Canada is in a position to win a record number of medals in Pyeongchang, topping the previous mark of 26 in Vancouver in 2010. Canadians brought home 25 medals in 2014.

The Games officially open Feb. 9.

Here is a look at the team by the numbers:

Ontario: 68

Alberta: 54

Quebec: 50

British Columbia: 30

Manitoba: 7

Saskatchewan: 7

Yukon: 3

Northwest Territories: 2

Nova Scotia: 2

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1

Prince Edward Island: 1

New Brunswick: 0

Nunavut: 0

Athletes born outside Canada: 15

Athletes who previously attended Winter Olympics: 104

Athletes who competed in Sochi in 2014: 99

Athletes who competed in Vancouver in 2010: 45

Olympic rookies: 119

Olympic medallists: 46

Most Olympic appearances: 6

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts
Next story
BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

Just Posted

Selkirk Tangiers celebrates 40 years with retrospective photo exhibit

Founder Peter Schlunegger says he never thought it would last this long

Slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following a multi-vehicle collision yesterday, DriveBC reports slippery roads this morning

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Highway has reopened, but expect traffic congestion

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Crowds lining up to be part of B.C. town hall with prime minister

PM Justin Trudeau to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym this morning

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley,’ struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Most Read