Saskatchewan third Matt Dunstone, who throws fourth rocks, releases a shot as they play Manitoba at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Sunday, March 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada’s Matt Dunstone tied for first place at curling World Cup

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

Canada’s Matt Dunstone stayed tied for first place in the Group B standings at the third World Cup stop of the season, downing China 9-2 on Saturday.

Dunstone, of Winnipeg, took control of the game by scoring three in the fourth end. He followed that with a deuce in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Darcy Robertson remains winless through six games after dropping two on Saturday.

The Winnipeg skip fell 8-4 to China in the late afternoon draw after a 7-0 loss to Russia in the morning.

Canada’s mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott topped South Korean pair Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi 7-5 to stay atop the standings with 13 points through six games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

Just Posted

Old School Eatery talks business

Owner of the newest restaurant explains what it’s like to open a business in Revelstoke

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

So far, 40 cm has fallen. Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Attorney General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Most Read