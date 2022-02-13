Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois wins bronze in men’s 500-metre short-track event

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia

Canada’s Steven Dubois has won a bronze medal in the men’s 500-metre short-track speedskating final at the Beijing Olympics.

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.

The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., won silver in the 1,500-metre event last week.

Dubois was advanced to the A final after the judges determined he’d been bumped by South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon in his semifinal heat.

Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women’s 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, finishing fourth.

READ MORE: Restrictive coronavirus countermeasures seem to be working at Olympics

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Previous story
Thatcher Demko makes 51 saves as Canucks trip visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2

Just Posted

House for sale in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s population grows by over 9% since 2016: Statistics Canada

An Okanagan woman is leading a petition to encourage the provincial government to expand post-secondary funding subsidies for B.C. students at Western Canada's veterinary college in Saskatchewan. (Contributed)
Okanagan woman starts petition to address B.C. veterinarian shortage

The Scoop for the week of Feb. 4-11. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Ski-joring on Mackenzie Avenue, 1922. Isabel Coursier is on the left, and came first in the event. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2672)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 10