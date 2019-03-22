Skip Chelsea Carey, of Calgary, calls to teammates during Olympic curling trials action against Team Flaxey Tuesday December 5, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canadian rink falls short of playoffs at world women’s curling championship

Canada had won the last two world championships

Canada has missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years at the world women’s curling championship.

Chelsea Carey’s Calgary-based rink (5-6) was officially eliminated in the penultimate round-robin draw on Friday when Japan beat China and Germany lost to Finland.

Those results put an end to Canada’s faint hope of earning the sixth and final playoff spot in the 13-team event before Carey’s final round-robin game against Denmark on Friday afternoon.

Canada had won the last two world championships, with Ottawa’s Rachel Homan in 2017 and Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones in 2018 running the table en route to a gold medal.

Carey’s chances to advance were all but done after a 5-3 loss to reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the morning draw.

Two misses loomed large for Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson and lead Rachel Brown.

In the seventh, Ferguson’s takeout just rubbed on a guard, leading to a go-ahead deuce for Sweden.

In the eighth, Carey’s hit-and-roll went inches too far and was second shot, forcing her to draw for one instead of scoring a possible deuce.

The last time Canada missed the playoffs was 1999 when Colleen Jones (4-5) finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in Saint John, N.B.

The top four teams in the 10-team event made the playoffs under the format used 20 years ago.

Hasselborg has clinched first place in this year’s event.

Russia’s Alina Kovaleva (9-3) was second entering the final round-robin draw.

The top two teams get quarterfinal byes.

The playoffs start Saturday, with the medal games going on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies diagnosed with stretched knee ligament

Just Posted

MLA for Revelstoke calls draft caribou plans ‘worrisome’

The plans include measures to increase protected areas, manage wolves and call for more research

Revelstoke roads and weather

More avalanche control on Highway 1

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Revelstoke Community Calendar for March 20

Let’s go snowshoein’! Saturday and Sundays until March 31 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.… Continue reading

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

SNC-Lavalin maintaining Kelowna bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the WR Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

UPDATE: Gun allegedly drawn over garbage dispute in Kelowna

The public is asked to stay away from the Christleton Avenue area

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Most Read