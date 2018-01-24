Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair, left, was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette, right, on Wednesday in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair officially joined the ranks of the Order of Canada on Wednesday, billed as “the greatest player to have ever laced up soccer cleats for Team Canada.”

The 34-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., attended the investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall, receiving the honour from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette

“Her leadership on and off the pitch has made her an inspiration to countless young athletes across the country,” read her introduction.

The honour, first announced last June, drew quick reaction on social media.

“Order of Canada for Christine Sinclair, unbelievable person, living legend as a player, keep raising the bar Sinc, for all Canadians,” said former Canadian women’s coach John Herdman, who is now in charge of the national men’s team.

Merritt Paulson, owner of the Portland Thorns NWSL team captained by Sinclair, also weighed in via Twitter.

“Cant tell you how pleased this makes me. Hard to imagine to a player who better represents our sport than @sincy12 … I have never met a more humble superstar. Recognition makes her legitimately uncomfortable but nobody deserves it more than her,” he said.

Sinclair has scored 169 goals in 262 appearances for Canada, leading the way to back-to-back Olympic bronze medals.

Sinclair, named an Officer to the Order of Canada, was one of 47 people honoured Wednesday.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closer look at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts field in Penticton
Next story
KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Just Posted

Farwell Splash Park Society hopes to make waterplay accessible

The group has raised about 30 per cent of the funds needed for the project

Evangelical group plan to make former Anglican church new national headquarters

The Eternal Riders will be hosting their second annual “Steeper and Deeper” conference in Revelstoke on Feb. 2.

Revelstoke likely to see another busy building season

City working towards making planning application process easier to understand

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students. Faced with graduation,… Continue reading

Drive BC reports slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following snowfall last night, compact snow reported on roads around Revelstoke

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Most Read