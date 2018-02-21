Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse react to their race during women’s bobsled at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Canada’s Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George won bronze in the women’s bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Wednesday.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic gold medallist from 2010 and 2014 raced to a time of three minutes 22.89 seconds with brakeman George.

Germany’s Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold in 3:22.45.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second behind Humphries in 2014, and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

