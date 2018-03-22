Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler celebrates his first of two goals with teammates in Thursday’s game against Chicago (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks find scoring touch in 5-2 win over Blackhawks

Four Vancouver skaters have two points apiece in victory over Chicago

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin and Nikolay Goldobin all had two points each, as the Vancouver Canucks swept their three-game season series against the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-2 win in NHL action Thursday at the United Center in Chicago.

Edler (2), Sedin, Horvat and Brandon Sutter netted goals for Vancouver (26-39-9). Nick Schmaltz and Matthew Highmore scored for Chicago (30-36-9),

Jacob Markstrom stood on his head, picking up the goaltending victory for the Canucks, making 39 saves. Jean-François Bérubé stopped 14 out of 18 shots for the Blackhawks before he got pulled in the second period. Backup Anton Forsberg made seven saves in relief.

At 12:49 of the first period, the Canucks were on the rush, when Brendan Leipsic from along the boards fed a pass to Edler in the slot. He wristed one past Bérubé for his fourth goal of the season to put the Canucks up by one.

Under a minute later, Chicago responded when Tsawwassen native, Brent Seabrook, wired a slapshot from inside the faceoff circle and it tipped off of Schmaltz for his career high 21st goal of the season.

Shortly before the end of the first period, with two minutes and 18 seconds remaining, Sedin won a faceoff in the Chicago zone, brother Daniel fired a slapshot and Henrik buried the rebound for his first goal in 56 games, to put the Canucks up 2-1.

Midway through the second period, after the Canucks killed off a two-minute penalty from Derrick Pouliot, Nikolay Goldobin sent a spinorama pass towards Horvat, who was sent on a breakaway and deked around Bérubé for his 20th goal of the season to push the Canucks lead to two.

Vancouver extended their lead to three at 10:22 of the second period, when Horvat passed the puck to Edler on the point who rifled a slapshot that tipped off of a Blackhawks player and knuckled past Bérubé for his second goal of the game.

Three minutes and 24 seconds into the third period, Vancouver scored again, when Michael Del Zotto fired a slapshot towards Chicago’s net. It went in off the skate of Sutter for his second goal in three games and his eighth of the year.

The Blackhawks scored their second of the game coming with 3:33 left in the game off a Brandon Saad that Highmore was able to get a tip in front of the net for his second goal of the season and career, but it was not enough for Chicago to climb back.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Defenceman Edler ranks third in the NHL and has set a new single-season career-high with 174 blocked shots… Forward Horvat has nine points in the past 11 games.

Chicago: Seabrook grew up in Tsawwassen while playing hockey for the South Delta Minor Hockey Association…Captain Jonathan Toews was ruled out prior to the game due to an upper-body injury.

