Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault that readers may find upsetting.

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has responded in civil court to a Victoria woman who is suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her in September 2017.

Virtanen assaulted her at a hotel in West Vancouver after she said “no” and pleaded with him to stop, her statement of claim alleges.

In his response, filed June 1, Virtanen acknowledged having sex with the woman whose identity is being protected but says she consented “through her words and conduct.”

Virtanen says he did not “physically force the plaintiff to have intercourse” and denies that the woman expressed “any indication, verbal or physical, that she did not want to engage in sexual activity.”

Virtanen and his accuser both agree the pair met at the Calgary Stampede in July 2017. From there, they exchanged text messages and he asked her to meet when she visited Vancouver on Sept. 26.

The woman says Virtanen picked her up from a friend’s North Vancouver home and drove her to a hotel, where the alleged sexual misconduct occurred.

Her suit alleges his “reckless” and “abusive” actions were “premeditated and intentional.”

At the time, Virtanen says he “understood that the plaintiff was 18 years old,” according to his response. The hockey player was 20.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave after the allegations – which have not yet been proven in court – surfaced online in April.

