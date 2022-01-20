Captain Berg nets a hat-trick, Revelstoke Grizzlies complete comeback win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played a game to remember on Tuesday (Jan. 18) against the Chase Heat in front of an electrified crowd.
Captain Cole ‘Ice’ Berg opened the scoring for the Grizzlies on the power-play, continuing the Grizzlies excellence with the man advantage this season, at 14:14 in the first period.
Just four minutes later, the Heat would level the game through a power-play goal from Tanner Chapman. The Grizzlies responded quickly though, as Jacob Smith put the home team back on top through another power-play goal, his 10th of the season.
A tightly contested second period resulted in the away team levelling the score.
Tie game. Everything to play for in the third.
The Heat started the third like a bull in a china shop, netting twice in the first five minutes to take a commanding 4-2 lead. The fans at the Forum hung their heads momentarily.
Then, the floodgates opened.
Berg started the comeback for the Grizzlies, netting his second of the night off a pass from Smith. Then, less than a minute later, Kaleb West let rip a shot from the blue-line, over Roderic May’s shoulder to level the game.
Gage Lajeunesse, playing his first game in Grizzlies colours, looked more comfortable on the ice with every shift. He capped off a good debut with the go-ahead-goal, a shot from a long way out off a Brandon Kasdorf pass. 5-4 Grizzlies.
The ice started to tilt in the Grizzlies favor.
Then the captain added a little razzle-dazzle to put the game to bed.
Coast-to-coast from his own zone, out-muscling and out-working Chase, Berg completed his hat-trick with an amazing solo goal.
Chase would pull one back with less than a minute to go before Ronin Pusch netted an empty-netter to put the game to bed.
The Grizzlies scored five in the third period to complete a jaw-dropping comeback, earning a 7-5 win over the Chase Heat on an electric Tuesday night.
The final shot count was 51-32 in favor of the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies continue their home stand on Friday, with back-to-back games at the Forum against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.
