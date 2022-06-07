Central Okanagan Hall of Fame to announce 2022 inductees

The newest members will be announced on Tuesday, June 14

A few of the best athletes in the Central Okanagan are set to join some elite company.

It was announced on Tuesday (June 7) that the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame will name its 2022 inductees on June 14.

The Hall of Fame hinted at the this year’s inductees, saying they include ‘Mr. Basketball’ in these parts, a national soccer player, a runner, and a sports association.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Hall of Fame, which is part of the Kelowna Museums Society. Inductees and members are athletes, coaches, teams, and pioneers that have achieved success locally, nationally, and/or internationally.

For people to get nominated, they are forwarded by the public and examined by a nomination committee. The final approval is done by the Sports Legacy committee.

The 2021 class included the 1993 Kelowna Spartans hockey team, who won the Centennial Cup, the national championship at the junior ‘A’ level.

The 2022 inductees will be announced at the Kelowna Heritage Museum and offically be inducted in November.

