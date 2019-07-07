Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Ben Morrison and gets a helping hand from his grandfather Larry while trying to catch a fish at the 2016 Father’s Day Kids Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm wharf. (File photo)

Free classes suitable for inexperienced anglers are being held at parks around the region.

For those who have never cast a line into the water, going fishing for the first time can be a daunting task. The array of equipment available can make a novice’s head spin and the techniques for successfully catching a fish would take a long time to pick up through trial and error alone. Fortunately, there are events throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap this summer to get new anglers hooked, with fishing fundamentals taught by seasoned experts.

A series of learn to fish classes are being held by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC at public parks around the Okanagan and Shuswap in July and August.

Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna plays host to learn to fish events on July 14 and 27. The two-hour sessions will cover the basics of fresh water fishing including fish identification, tackle, rod rigging, casting. There will time left for the new anglers to try to catch a fish after learning the basics .

Each of the sessions at Bear Creek begin at 10 a.m. According to the Freshwater Fisheries Society, showing up on time is important for any of their sessions as the information on fishing techniques and ethics is necessary for participating in the hands on portion.

A learn to fish event will be held at Ellison Lake near Vernon from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 16. Okanagan Lake Provincial Park South in Summerland will be holding one on July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Shuswap Provincial Park, located in Scotch Creek on the shore of Shuswap Lake will be the site of learn to fish classes on July 11, 18 and 25 as well as Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Each of the Learn to Fish Classes in Scotch Creek run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the meeting place is the campground amphitheatre.

Mabel Lake Provincial Park is also hosting a learn to fish class on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC learn to fish events are free, with no registration required. The programs run rain or shine and are suitable for children five and older with accompanying adults. Rods and tackle are provided.

Along with the Fisheries Society classes, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, located near Enderby is putting on a learn to fish event of their own. On Sunday, July 28 local angling experts will be lending their knowledge to youth. Instruction will be offered in casting techniques, fish handling practices, fish identification, fly tying and more.

Fishing rods will be available to use and the local anglers will also be able to provide advice on what gear to purchase for anyone who finds themselves hooked by the introductory class and eager to do more fishing in the future.

The Enderby Lions Club will be putting on a barbecue and offering food by donation.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the interpretive centre located at 2550 Mabel Lake Road, approximately 25 km east of Enderby.

