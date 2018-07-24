Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

Hanging by the tips on their fingers off of a large rock 20 km up a logging road in the Selkirk mountains, is some peoples idea of a good time.

And around 80 of those people were up at the Englishman Boulders this weekend for the fourth annual Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival.

Ryan Williams and his partner Manuela Arnold, as well as his brother Nic Williams and his wife Kristina organize the event every year.

The brothers are Revelstoke born and raised and have been route climbing and bouldering since 2005. They discovered the Englishman Boulders in 2012 and have been climbing and doing sport development up there since then.

They started the festival in 2015, wanting it to be accessible to everyone rather than a competition. And the Englishman Boulders are the perfect location for all skill levels.

“There are about 150 boulder problems here,” Ryan said. “All within a 10 minute walk.”

Problems are the different routes available to navigate a given boulder. They are rated by difficulty, V0 being easy and V16 being the most difficult problem recorded in the world right now, according to Williams.

At the Englishman Boulders, Williams said there are problems ranging from V0 to V11. The higher the difficulty the smaller the holds, the steeper the overhang and the further apart the holds are.

The participants had score cards and though prizes were awarded to the winners, the whole point was to have fun.