COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

Due to members of the Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the team announced it will end its hockey season.

On Jan. 26, the team became aware a hockey player had been exposed to COVID-19 through their workplace. Soon after, the individual tested positive for the virus. While athletes and staff went into self-isolation, additional members of the team caught the virus.

In response, Head Coach Ryan Parent announced the team would cease all operations for the 2020/21 season.

“This is a disheartening step to have to take for our athletes, especially after the abrupt ending to last year’s playoffs at the onset of the pandemic. We feel we have done the right thing by our players by allowing them to chase their dreams this season and work to achieve their future goals,” said Parent in a news release.

Under the provincial health orders, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) had already halted games since November. However, the league is still allowed to practice. KIJHL plans to make an announcement regarding plans for the rest of the season once the orders expire on Feb. 5.

“We would like to thank the entire community of Revelstoke,” said Parent. “Your support for hockey in our community has been top of the standings.”

