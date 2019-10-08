Nathan Lieuwen, the majority owner and president of the Cranbrook Bucks, at the podium with Scott Niedermayer and BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in the background. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook for the 2020-21 season after the departure of the WHL last March

The Cranbrook Bucks is the neewst BCHL franchise.

In front of a crowd of fans and dignitaries at Western Financial Place, Nathan Lieuwen — the majority owner and president — announced the newest team to compete in the provincial Jr. A league, alongside BCHL comissioner Chris Hebb and Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt.

Scott Niedermayer, a Hall of Fame NHL defenceman who was raised in Cranbrook, and Adam Cracknell, a Kootenay Ice alumni, are also involved in the ownership structure.

The team will compete in the 2020-21 BCHL season.

Hebb hinted that there may be a realignment of the league and that talks are ongoing with franchise governonrs.

More to come.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer League titles decided

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers ending

High five degrees

Trees come down at Begbie Falls Recreation Site for new campground

Some local residents are not happy with the project

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

UPDATE: Six candidates running to be MP for the Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up Oct. 21

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read