Cross-country runners from Salmon Arm schools speed to spectacular season

Four Salmon Arm Secondary teams, two individuals from Shuswap Middle School off to Provincials

Members of the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus seniors boys team, which took first place in the Okanagan Valley High School Cross-Country Championships in Summerland Oct. 26, include: Sam Calkins, Eric Moore, Frankie Ayotte, Diego Gracia, Simon Bakker and Jacob Hepburn. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm cross-country running students sped to spectacular results this season, with four teams heading to Provincials.

Two teams from Sullivan, two teams from Jackson and two students from Shuswap Middle School all qualified to take part in the provincial championships coming up Saturday, Nov. 6, in Vancouver.

At the Okanagan Valley High School Cross Country Championships in Summerland on Oct. 26, which attracted about 150 runners from throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap, both Salmon Arm Secondary senior teams from the Sullivan campus captured first. The Jackson junior boys squad also took top spot while the junior girls finished third.

Adding to the provincials pack, two Shuswap Middle School students, Kian Smith and Ronan Wiens, ran strong races and qualified.

Helping the team results were some great individual performances.

Sam Calkins finished first overall in the senior boys five-kilometre race, with teammate Frankie Ayotte close behind in third place. For the senior girls, Samantha Vukadinovic came in third overall.

Dave van Bergyk is the Sullivan coach.

Members of the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus senior girls team, which claimed top spot in the Okanagan Valley High School Cross Country Championships in Summerland Oct. 26, include: Isabelle Wilkie, Hilary Vukadinovic, Taylor Menzies, Samantha Vukadinovic, Taylor Parker, Ruth Lehmann, Alessia Gambaro, Lauren Williams and Alyssa Di Sarno. (Contributed)

For the Jackson junior boys, two team members finished in the top five for the four-kilometre race. Nathan King placed second while Jonathan Breugem came in a close third. The team is coached by Dave Hollatz.

Read more: Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

Read more: Canadian women’s rugby 15s team returns to action after two-year layoff

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

High school sportsrunningSalmon Arm