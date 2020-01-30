Both boys and girls teams will compete in the upcoming Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News)

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Tickets for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships in Penticton are now on sale for the tournament which runs March 5-15.

This is the sixth consecutive year Penticton has hosted the event which will see winners crowned in all seven CSSHL western divisions.

Since it started here, the event has grown from 33 teams and 600 student athletes, to 74 teams and over 1,300 competitors.

READ MORE: A record 73 CSSHL teams will face off in Penticton next month

Organizers estimate that over the past three years the event has generated an $8.1-million economic impact for the City of Penticton.

“We are excited to have the BDO CSSHL Championships in Penticton for the sixth time,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL, in a news release. “With the partnership we have with Spectra, along with the support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, BDO Canada and the Western Hockey League, we are able to put on a first-class event that showcases the very best in education-based hockey, while making a substantial economic impact to the local community.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

The CSSHL was established in 2009 and currently features 26 Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, 81 teams and over 1,500 student athletes across Canada and in Idaho including the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.

The league was designed specifically for elite-level student athletes, giving them the opportunity to increase their skills off and on the ice, while also providing a high level of competition and exposure.

Currently, the CSSHL includes eight different divisions at the midget, female midget and bantam levels.

The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, along with some games in Oliver and Summerland.

Tickets are $15 for a day pass, $45 for a division pass and $60 for a full 11-day pass. Admission for spectators 18 and under is free.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Okanagan Hockey Academy will be represented again this year when Penticton hosts the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in March. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game
Next story
Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read