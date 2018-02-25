Daniel Sedin celebrates his first of two goals on the night as the Canucks oust the Coyotes (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Daniel Sedin scored twice, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Phoenix Coyotes in NHL action Tuesday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Darren Archibald also scored for Vancouver (23-31-7), while Alex Goligoski scored the lone goal for the Coyotes (18-33-10).

Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves for the Canucks, earning himself the victory, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes in taking the loss.

Within a minute into the first period, Phoenix had a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference from forward Brad Richardson.

On the ensuing Canucks power play, Daniel Sedin scored his 17th goal of the season after Henrik Sedin set up a nice play with a no-look backhand pass.

The second period was a quiet one as both teams were held scoreless.

Arizona outshot Vancouver 13-11 in the period.

Midway through the third period, Phoenix finally got on the board on the power play at 10:42.

Coyotes forward Derek Stepan fired a shot towards the net, which deflected off of Alex Edler’s stick towards Goligoski who tied the game up at 1-1.

Two minutes and 15 seconds later, Daniel Sedin scored off a deflection in the slot from Brock Boeser.

The Canucks extended the lead to two, when Brandon Sutter sent a cross-ice feed Archibald who scored shorthanded.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Boeser turned 21 years old tonight… Edler left the game in the third period with an undisclosed lower-body injury… Loui Eriksson also left to the dressing room.

Phoenix: Darcy Kuemper started his first game for the Coyotes after being traded from Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

