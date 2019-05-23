“Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story” comes to Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna June 16. Photo: Facebook

Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story is coming to a theatre near you, for one night only.

The documentary on the story of retired hockey star Grant Fuhr, which premiered in Edmonton in late 2018, will air at Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna on July 16.

The story of the first black superstar in the NHL includes details of both Fuhr’s professional and personal life, as he spent almost 20 years in the NHL and had troubles with substance abuse during his career.

READ MORE: Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

READ MORE: Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

The movie is co-produced by Kelowna filmmaker Adam Scorgie who has had recent success with other sports films Ice Guardians, Engraved on a Nation and more.

The story of the ex-Edmonton Oiler goalie features experiences shared by other NHL stars like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Martin Brodeur and more.

READ MORE: Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing
Next story
Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes

Vernon-North Okanagan members will be on area waters helping keep boaters safe

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

Most Read