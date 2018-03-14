Elizabeth Elliott skates to podium finish at ski nationals

Elliott finishes third in the pursuit, while Beth Granstrom finishes fourth

Elizabeth Elliott (third from left) stands on the Junior Girls pursuit podium at 2018 Ski Nationals in Thunder Bay, Ont. Beth Granstrom (two from right) finished fourth in the event. (Bruce Granstrom)

Strong results continue to roll in for the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Team at the 2018 Ski Nationals.

On Day 4 of the week-long event in Thunder Bay, Ont., it was Elizabeth Elliott’s turn to stand on the podium. She raced to third place in the Junior Girls pursuit with a combined time of 47 minutes and 14 seconds.

Revelstoke teammate Beth Granstrom was fourth with a time of 47:48.4. Kate Granstrom was sixth in 48:33.8 and Alana Brittin, who won the 5K Classic race on Day 1, was 10th in 48:58.4.

The pursuit is an event that combines two races. Using the results from Day 1’s classic race, the skiers start from fastest to slowest according to their time difference. The first racer across the finish line wins. After her victory on Day 1, Revelstoke’s Brittin started first in the pursuit’s second event, a 10K freestyle race.

She was able to stay at the front of the pack for about five kilometres, according to a Facebook post by club volunteer Bruce Granstrom.

“The race course was very tough and maybe some fatigue is starting to take effect,” he wrote.

The club had a strong day with Erik Brosch finishing 15th in the Junior Boys division and Nelson Luxmoore finished 32nd in the Juvenile Boys division.

In the Juvenile Girls race, Rebecca Brosch has the top finished in 21st. Emily Macleod was 24th, Jaclyn Elliott was 28th, Arianna Morrone was 46th and Zoe Larson was 49th.

In the Senior Women’s division, Gina Cinelli was 25th.

The only Revelstoke athlete to compete on Day 5 was Cinelli.

She qualified for the quarter-finals of the Senior Women’s long sprint and finished 24th overall.

The rest of the team will compete in the sprints tomorrow on Day 6.

Alana Brittin stays ahead of the chase pack, which includes Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom during the Junior Girls pursuit race. (Bruce Granstrom)

Gina Cinelli races during the Senior Women’s pursuit. (Bruce Granstrom)