The RPR PeachDuro Enduro Race returns to Penticton Peach Festival for an event that overlooks Okanagan Lake on Aug. 13.

‘Exhilarating’: Mountain biking challenge returns to Penticton Peach Festival

The second annual RPR PeachDuro Enduro Race goes on Sunday, Aug. 13

One of B.C.’s newest mountain bike races returns to the Okanagan next week.

The RPR PeachDuro Enduro Race returns to Penticton, after more than 100 cyclists from as far as Switzerland rode into the region for the inaugural event last summer.

Penticton’s Peach Festival welcomes back the race by Okanagan Lake on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“This event puts an emphasis on having a good time while meeting other riders and enjoying the awesome scenery on the Three Blind Mice Trails,” said Josh Shulman, a festival director. “It really is about getting out on your bike and having fun while cheering each other on as you bomb down the trails that overlook Okanagan Lake.”

Described as an enduro-style race that provides an “exhilarating experience” with “challenging climbs and epic views,” the event features two courses.

The short course has three timed stages and is for new racers. The long course, meanwhile, features five timed stages to challenge experienced riders.

A total of 106 riders register to participate in the event in 2022.

Following the race, participants and spectators are invited to a post-event celebration at Penticton’s Origin Wines for the full awards ceremony.

A portion of the registration fees for the race goes toward maintaining the trail to ensure it is well-preserved for future riders.

To participate, all riders must purchase a Penticton and Area Cycling Association(PACA) membership for insurance purposes. Those can be purchased here.

The race runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can register at Peachfest’s website.

