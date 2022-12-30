The Revelstoke Grizzlies against the Chase Heat on Oct. 25. (Photo by Dave Albers)

Feeling the Heat: Revelstoke Grizzlies close out 2022 with a pair of games this weekend

The Grizzlies will play back-to-back games against the Chase Heat on Dec. 30 and 31

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will look to close out 2023 with a pair of wins this weekend, returning to the Revelstoke Forum for the first time in over a month on New Year’s Eve.

Tonight (Dec. 30), the Grizzlies are in Chase to take on the Heat at Art Holding Memorial Arena.

The Heat were on a woeful run before the holiday break and ride a 12-game losing streak into tonight’s match-up against the Grizzlies. Heat skaters Aiden Brown and Trevor Kennedy share the team lead with eight goals.

Carter Bettenson leads the Grizzlies with 14 goals in 27 games, while Colton McLeod is second with 10 goals in 26 games. The Grizzlies are averaging 3.33 goals-per-game so this season, and in an interview with the KIJHL, Head Coach-GM Ryan Parent said offensively the team could continue to improve and work in the needed areas to produce both 5-on-5 and on the power-play.

“Carter Bettenson has always had a knack for producing on the power-play. In recent games, Carter has been working on his 200-foot game and leading by example playing more defensively and being able to contribute at 5-on-5,” said Parent. “Our team has been fortunate to have a veteran leader like Carter in the lineup each night as he makes our group better.”

On Saturday (Dec. 31), the Revelstoke Forum will host fans for the first time in over a month as the Grizzlies take on the Heat again. Pucks drop at 7 p.m.

